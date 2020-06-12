The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Position Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The GEO Group worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,517,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.