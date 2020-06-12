TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.65. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 214,316 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

