TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia Sells 9,683 Shares

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.