TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia Sells 9,683 Shares

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMTD opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
