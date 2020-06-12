Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($52.36) price target on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.35 ($45.34).

TLX traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting €33.32 ($37.44). 363,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.43. Talanx has a 1-year low of €21.42 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($54.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

