Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske Sells 2,690 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

