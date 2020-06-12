Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the May 14th total of 99,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SURF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.60. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

