Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 258,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

