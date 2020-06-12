Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 14th total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

SHO opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

