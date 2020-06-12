Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0764 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01941887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00175786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00117018 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

