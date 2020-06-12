Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,417.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,044.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

