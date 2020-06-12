Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 3,696,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.43. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

