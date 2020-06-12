Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,586 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $282,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMP opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $954.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

