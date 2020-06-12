Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.76. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 1,104,469 shares traded.
SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.