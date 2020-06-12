Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.76. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 1,104,469 shares traded.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

