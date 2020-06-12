South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in South State were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of South State by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

