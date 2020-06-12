Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.10. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 36,500 shares changing hands.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

