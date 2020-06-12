Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO has been the topic of several other reports. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 332,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

