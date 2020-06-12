SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $6.02

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.02. SM Energy shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 176,492 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $534.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 5.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 3,592,278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

