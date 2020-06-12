SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Director Stephen L. Green Sells 34,422 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.51.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

