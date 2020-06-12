Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Silgan worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $33.25 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

