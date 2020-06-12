Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Increases By 210.6%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the May 14th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.