Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Grows By 12.1%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 14th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.47 million, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

