Short Interest in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Rises By 12.3%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 14th total of 23,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after buying an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after buying an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

