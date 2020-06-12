Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expands By 12.8%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 14th total of 599,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $355,515. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE MYE opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. Myers Industries has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $517.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

