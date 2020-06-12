Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.99. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 55,849 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

