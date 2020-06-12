Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Shares Gap Down to $0.99

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.99. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 55,849 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.73.
Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)
Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.
