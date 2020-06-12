Sharon Shacham Sells 15,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,487,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,381,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

