Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.50% of Semtech worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $52,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Semtech stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,005 shares of company stock worth $5,125,864. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.