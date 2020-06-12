Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 530,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 119,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.82 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

