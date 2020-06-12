Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.54. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 14,117,369 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.95.
About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
