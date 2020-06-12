Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.72

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.72 and last traded at $102.72, with a volume of 309519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

