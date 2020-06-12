Rupaya (RUPX) Price Hits $0.0004

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 53.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $7,203.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.53 or 2.82343636 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004011 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

