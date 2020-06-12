RPICoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,554.09 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 193.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $26,554.09 and $21.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00051885 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 971,738,986 coins and its circulating supply is 931,727,050 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

