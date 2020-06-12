Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $19,884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 84,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $210.21 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

