RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 905.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.50% of RingCentral worth $91,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.26. 137,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,516. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.68.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total value of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,412 shares of company stock worth $35,116,789 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

