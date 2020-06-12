Reviewing Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Avangrid (OTCMKTS:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.50% 4.41% 2.03% Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Datang Intl Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.10 $700.00 million $2.17 19.82 Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.18 $186.19 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avangrid and Datang Intl Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 2 4 0 0 1.67 Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid currently has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Avangrid pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Avangrid beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Datang Intl Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

