Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,557.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,417.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,044.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

