Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

Get Raise Production alerts:

Raise Production (CVE:RPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter.

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Raise Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raise Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.