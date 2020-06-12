PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.26 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($2.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.