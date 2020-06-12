PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 906,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PVH by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PVH by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

