PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

PVH opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

