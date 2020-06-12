Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,490 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GRMN stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.