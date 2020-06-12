Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $507,967.23 and approximately $131,421.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.06271627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030231 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,734,061 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.