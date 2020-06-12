PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

