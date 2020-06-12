PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 14th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWFL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

