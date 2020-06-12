Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Buys $3,432,880.00 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 365,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $3,432,880.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $2,242,037.33.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 248,446 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $2,322,970.10.

On Friday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,902 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $179,914.08.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,335 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $351,654.90.

On Friday, May 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,861 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $593,105.14.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 86,024 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $746,688.32.

On Monday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,457 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $287,395.63.

On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,569 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $710,032.68.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 406,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 195.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,724 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,955,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

