Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. 2,092,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.33. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.