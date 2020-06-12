Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $14.47. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 51,529 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.