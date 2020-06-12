Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $309,517.14 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $309,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 28th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 18,103 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,520.57.
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 11,976 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $1,448,856.48.
- On Thursday, May 21st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.80.
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58.
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00.
Shares of PCTY opened at $124.44 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.