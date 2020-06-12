Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $309,517.14 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $309,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 18,103 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,520.57.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 11,976 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $1,448,856.48.

On Thursday, May 21st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.80.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $124.44 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

