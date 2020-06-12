Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 14th total of 30,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

