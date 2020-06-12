Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 19,045 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $133.13 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

