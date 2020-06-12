Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Major Shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 19,986,519 Shares of Stock

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,392,315.83. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PACD opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Pacific Drilling SA has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 210.60%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACD shares. ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

